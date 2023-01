Stephen Rea has been named winner of the John B. Keane Lifetime Achievement Award.

This will be presented on the opening night of Listowel Writers’ Week 2023.

Recently-appointed Festival Curator, Stephen Connolly, cited Mr. Rea’s work in Irish theatre as reason for the honour.

Advertisement

Listowel Writers’ Week will take place from May 31st until June 4th.

A full schedule of festival events will be released in early spring.