Sheen Falls Lodge in Kenmare has won the "Best-of Award of Excellence" by Wine Spectator for 2024.

Leading wine publication, Wine Spectator has recognised the five-star hotel as one of the premier destinations worldwide for wine enthusiasts.

The hotel's wine cellar has a collection of bottles with over 450 labels from 23 different countries.

Advertisement

The accolade also recognised the hotel's comprehensive and diverse wine programmes.

Director of Food & Beverage at Sheen Falls Lodge, Peter Fitzgerald says they are "deeply honoured to receive the 'Best of Award of Excellence' from Wine Spectator".