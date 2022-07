Valentia Observatory has recorded its wettest June in 15 years.

Figures from Met Éireann show the South Kerry weather station recorded a total of 146mm of rainfall during June, 153% of the long-term average for the month.

The highest daily rainfall total was 41.6 mm at Valentia Observatory on June 24th; this was the highest on record since 2007.

Advertisement

A total of 110 hours of sunshine were recorded during the month at the Cahersiveen weather station.