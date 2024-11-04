Advertisement
News

West Kerry man selected to contest general election for Irish Freedom Party

Nov 4, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
West Kerry man selected to contest general election for Irish Freedom Party
The Irish Freedom Party has selected a candidate to contest the upcoming general election in Kerry.

West Kerry native, Brandon Begley has been chosen as the party’s candidate to run in the county.

The Irish Freedom Party, which formed in 2018, was represented in Kerry by John Bowler in the last general election, receiving 473 first preference votes.

Brandon Begley previously contested the local elections in the Dingle constituency in 2009 as an independent candidate.

The party lists independence, immigration, Gaelic revival and Irish culture as it’s principles.

A date for the upcoming general election has not yet been set.

