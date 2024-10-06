West Kerry man declares intention to seek Labour Party general election candidacy

A West Kerry man has announced his intention to seek nomination to be the Labour Party candidate for Kerry in the general election.

Dingle based auctioneer, Mike Kennedy represented the party in the recent local elections in the Corca Dhuibhne LEA.

He received 508 first preference votes, but failed to secure a seat on Kerry County Council.

In 2020, there was no Labour candidate to contest the general election in Kerry - the first time in 87 years.

Mr Kennedy, who's from Garfinny, says his priorities include farming, housing, business, tourism and the fishing industry.

A date for the general election has not yet been set.