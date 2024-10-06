Advertisement
News

West Kerry man declares intention to seek Labour Party general election candidacy

Oct 6, 2024 13:31 By radiokerrynews
West Kerry man declares intention to seek Labour Party general election candidacy
Share this article

A West Kerry man has announced his intention to seek nomination to be the Labour Party candidate for Kerry in the general election.

Dingle based auctioneer, Mike Kennedy represented the party in the recent local elections in the Corca Dhuibhne LEA.

He received 508 first preference votes, but failed to secure a seat on Kerry County Council.

Advertisement

In 2020, there was no Labour candidate to contest the general election in Kerry - the first time in 87 years.

Mr Kennedy, who's from Garfinny, says his priorities include farming, housing, business, tourism and the fishing industry.

A date for the general election has not yet been set.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry MEP says Europe needs to create a better environment for innovative start-ups
Advertisement
HSE urge people in Kerry to get vaccinated against flu and Covid-19 this winter
Kerry County Council propose to close South Kerry road
Advertisement

Recommended

HSE urge people in Kerry to get vaccinated against flu and Covid-19 this winter
Kerry MEP says Europe needs to create a better environment for innovative start-ups
Ireland beaten by Canada
Athlone are champions for the first time
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus