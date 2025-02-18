Advertisement
News

West Kerry councillor says super trawlers need to be banned completely from Irish waters

Feb 18, 2025 13:14 By radiokerrynews
West Kerry councillor says super trawlers need to be banned completely from Irish waters
Share this article

A West Kerry councillor says supertrawlers need to be banned completely from Irish territorial waters.

Robert Brosnan was responding after a man in his 40s was arrested in relation to alleged fisheries breaches at Tivoli dock in Cork on Monday.

He was onboard the German-registered “monster-trawler” - “Helen Mary”, - which was detected by an EU fisheries agency in Irish waters.

Advertisement

Cllr Brosnan says it’s telling that the man was arrested by a European Union agency rather than the Irish naval service.

The Sinn Féin councillor believes such super trawlers are too big; and are causing too much damage for local fishers in Kerry.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

24 people on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
Advertisement
Optimism compulsory housing order will reduce bird flu risk
Winners of the Lee Strand Milk Quality Awards 2024 announced
Advertisement

Recommended

24 people on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
Winners of the Lee Strand Milk Quality Awards 2024 announced
42-acre Ardfert landbank has guide price of over €2 million
At least one Kerry baby born with alcohol or drug-related diagnosis every year
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus