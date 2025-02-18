West Kerry councillor says super trawlers need to be banned completely from Irish waters

A West Kerry councillor says supertrawlers need to be banned completely from Irish territorial waters.

Robert Brosnan was responding after a man in his 40s was arrested in relation to alleged fisheries breaches at Tivoli dock in Cork on Monday.

He was onboard the German-registered “monster-trawler” - “Helen Mary”, - which was detected by an EU fisheries agency in Irish waters.

Cllr Brosnan says it’s telling that the man was arrested by a European Union agency rather than the Irish naval service.

The Sinn Féin councillor believes such super trawlers are too big; and are causing too much damage for local fishers in Kerry.