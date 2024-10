West Kerry businessman Mike Kennedy has been selected as the Labour Party candidate for Kerry in the upcoming general election.

A Dingle based auctioneer, Mr Kennedy represented the party in the recent local elections in the Corca Dhuibhne LEA.

He received 508 first preference votes, but failed to secure a seat on Kerry County Council.

Advertisement

In the last general election in 2020, there was no Labour candidate seeking election in Kerry - the first time in 87 years.