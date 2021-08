A West Kerry business has been awarded for its use of the Irish language.

Inspirational Tours Ireland is run by Jeaici O Muircheartaig from Paróiste na Mórach at the foot of Mount Brandon.

His premium, tailored tour business has been honoured with a Q-Mharc Gnó le Gaeilge for Excellence in Bilingualism in Business.

Developed by Foras na Gaeilge, the Q-Mharc signifies awareness of and commitment to bilingualism in business and culture.