Water Tanker available in Ardfert this morning

Jul 6, 2022 09:07 By radiokerrynews
Water Tanker available in Ardfert this morning
A water tanker, with clean drinking water, will be available to people in Ardfert this morning.

Irish Water carried out repairs to a burst water main yesterday, however a second burst on the same pipeline occurred yesterday evening.

The Water Tanker, which is available from half nine this morning, can be accessed at Ardfert Church Car Park for the duration of the outage

Irish Water is reminding people to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker.

People are being advised to boil water before use as Irish Water cannot guarantee containers used by the public will not negatively impact or contaminate drinking water.

 

