Water supply in wider Tralee area to be impacted by works

Homes and businesses in parts of the wider Tralee area will be without water overnight on Wednesday and Thursday.

Irish Water is undertaking improvement works in Farmers Bridge, Ashill, Lisardboula, and Ballyfinane, and says these may cause water supply disruption.

Irish Water is carrying out network improvement works in Farmers Bridge, Ashill, Lisardboula, and Ballyfinane this week.

The agency says this may cause disruption to supply for homes and businesses from Wednesday evening at 7 o’clock to Thursday morning at 7, and again from 7 o’clock Thursday evening to Friday morning a 7.

There may be reduced water pressure or water outages while the works are underway.

After the works are finished, it may take two to three hours for water to return, as the network refills.

There’ll also be traffic diversions while the works are being carried out.

Customers in the following areas will be impacted by the works:

Firies, Ballyfinane, Castlemaine, Meanus, Riverville, Knockaneacoolteen, Breashagh, Ballygamboon Lower, Kiltallagh, Killeagh, Gortshanavogh, Parknasmuttaun, Dicks Grove, Dicks Grove, Dromroe, Ranalough, Cloonclough, Parknamulloge, Lisheenbaun, Killeentierna, Shanawillen, Ballybeg, Annamore, Dromulton, Coolnageragh, Bawnaskehy, Breahig, Ballynahalla, Craggaunoonia, Ballyplimoth, Leamydoody, Glanlahern, Ballantouragh, Kilmurry, Kilcusnaun, Ballymaadam, Lissataggle, Killeens, Mount Nicholas, Ashill, Ballyseedy, Ballymacelligott, Ballinorig, Rathanny Chute Hall, Clogher, Ballineedora, Ballydwyer, Caherbreagh, Kilquane, Cloghavoola, Tralee and surrounding areas.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.

For updates visit https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/

Updates on this work can be found on the Irish Water Supply and Service map by entering the following reference number in the search bar on water.ie: KER00054465 and KER00054578.