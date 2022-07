Killarney Water Rescue and Recovery Unit has issued a water safety message ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

The organisation has appealed to anyone planning on being in or around the sea, rivers or lakes to be aware, swim where there are lifeguards and always wear a lifejacket.

Chairman of Killarney Water Rescue and Recovery Unit, Kieran Caulfield, also warned that cold water shock is often responsible for casualties and even the most experienced swimmers can get into trouble.