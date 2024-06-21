Water Safety Ireland urging people to take care around water as three men rescued from Lough Leane

Kerry County Council and Water Safety Ireland are urging people in the county to take care around water during warm weather.

It’s advising the public to enjoy the outdoors, to prepare in advance and ensure you stay safe.

The water safety agency says always supervise children in and around water; and to always swim within your depth.

The bodies are reminding people to avoid using inflatables and to take care when partaking in water activities.

It comes as Valentia Coastguard co-ordinated a rescue overnight, after a canoe capsized in Lough Leane with three people on board.

One man swan ashore and was treated by ambulance crew, while two men were airlifted to UHK, their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.