Water quality notices remain at Kerry beaches due to forecast

Aug 13, 2021 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Water quality notices remain at Kerry beaches due to forecast
Notices advising of potential water quality issues are to remain at nine Kerry beaches due to rain being forecast.

It’s protocol for notices to be put in place at times of heavy rainfall, as this can lead to run-off from farmland entering the sea and impacting water quality.

They were erected last week at Ballybunion North, Ballybunion South, Fenit, Sandy Bay (Maharees), Ventry, Kells, White Strand (Cahersiveen), Ballinskelligs, and Inny Strand (Waterville).

Despite test results showing there are currently no issues with water quality, Kerry County Council says the notices will stay in place because more rain is forecast.

 

