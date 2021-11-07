Water mains to be replaced across Kerry over next two months

Water mains replacement works will be carried out in four separate parts of Kerry over the next two months.

Irish Water, in partnership with Kerry County Council, is replacing problematic water mains in Cordal, Listry, Portmagee and Ceann Trá.

The works are part of the national Leakage Reduction Programme, in which old, problematic pipes are decommissioned and replaced.

1.5km of water mains will be replaced along Cordal Road, starting at the junction west of Hughes' Bar, and continuing Castleisland town.

800m of mains are to be replaced south-east of Portmagee village, from the junction of the R565 and Lateeve cross towards Lateeve and the Skellig Ring Road.

2km of mains will also be replaced in Ceann Trá.

These works will start north-east of Ventry Cross on the Dingle side of the Plough B&B, continue on to Quinn's Pub and follow the R599 Slea Head Drive Road to Ventry Cross.

The works will then continue on the road to Ceann Sibéal golf club for around 200m.

In Listry, 2km of mains will be replaced along the R563 Milltown to Aghadoe Road, from Faha National School to the junction heading west towards Listry Catholic Church.

Independent councillor Brendan Cronin says the pipe replacement in Listry is a step in the right direction, but must be followed by further investment to upgrade vulnerable old pipes that deteriorated with age.

Traffic management will be in place at each location while works are taking place, but local and emergency access will be maintained throughout.

Irish Water says some short-term water shut offs may be required, and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours' notice prior to any planned water shut offs.