Warning of dangerous road conditions in Kerry following overnight severe weather

Motorists are being advised to expect dangerous roads conditions this morning, following last night's Orange wind warning for Kerry, which came to an end at 8am.

Damaging gusts of up to 110km/h were forecast overnight from 2am and there were reports of fallen trees in some parts of the county.

A fallen tree was removed earlier this morning from the R557 Finuge/Ballyhorgan by council crew, and motorists are told to look out for trees and other debris if travelling this morning.

Anyone who comes across a fallen tree or other issues on the roads, is advised to report it to the council by calling 066 7183588

Meanwhile Shannon Ferries has this morning suspended its sailings, including the Tarbert Killimer service, until further notice due to weather warnings.

Anyone planning to use the ferry later today is advised to check social media and local media for further updates.