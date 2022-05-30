Warning issued to beach goers about deadly jellyfish

A marine biologist has issued a warning to beachgoers about the presence of a dangerous jellyfish on Kerry beaches.

The Portuguese Man O’War, which is a marine predator, has been sighted on our coasts.

While it’s a native of tropical waters, the jellyfish is becoming more prevalent in Kerry waters because of warmer ocean temperatures as a result of climate change.

They are violet in colour with a balloon-like shape and tentacles up to 30 metres long for catching and killing prey.

Kevin Flannery, director of Dingle Oceanworld, says the Portuguese Man O’War is extremely dangerous and must be avoided at all times.