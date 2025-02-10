Volunteers invited to join Kerry Mental Health Association

The 1997 All-Ireland winning Kerry captain has appealed for new volunteers to support the initiatives of the Kerry Mental Health Association.

The association plans to host a recruitment gathering in the coming weeks to celebrate current volunteers and offer an introduction to new volunteers.

Liam Hassett played a significant role in establishing the Ard Álainn Mental Health Day Centre in Killorglin, which is operated by the HSE.

The charity has commenced a three-year programme to revitalise its volunteer network to support people with mental health challenges, their families and carers throughout Kerry.

Anyone who has already expressed an interest in volunteering with Kerry Mental Health Association will be notified about the information event.

Kerry Mental Health Association is a volunteer-led, countywide non-profit organisation that aims to promote mental health and to actively support people with mental health challenges and their families and carers.

To volunteer with Kerry Mental Health Association, email [email protected] or following the registration link.