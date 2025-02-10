Advertisement
News

Volunteers invited to join Kerry Mental Health Association

Feb 10, 2025 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Volunteers invited to join Kerry Mental Health Association
REPRO FREE - PROMINENT Kerry people from the world of sport, theatre, business, education and the media launched Kerry Mental Health Association’s campaign by recording videos to promote the 5 Ways To Wellbeing – Connect, Be Active, Take Notice, Keep Learning &amp; Give. With the support of Mental Health Ireland, the videos can be viewed across Kerry Mental Health Association’s social media platforms and on www.KerryMentalHealth.ie. Pictured at the launch in Killarney National Park was John Drummey, General Manager Kerry Mental Health Association; Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD . Domnick Walsh Photographer is an Irish Aviation Authority ( IAA ) approved Drone Pilot. Tralee Co Kerry Ireland. Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line        : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail :        [email protected] Web Site :    www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Share this article

The 1997 All-Ireland winning Kerry captain has appealed for new volunteers to support the initiatives of the Kerry Mental Health Association.

The association plans to host a recruitment gathering in the coming weeks to celebrate current volunteers and offer an introduction to new volunteers.

Liam Hassett played a significant role in establishing the Ard Álainn Mental Health Day Centre in Killorglin, which is operated by the HSE.

Advertisement

 

The charity has commenced a three-year programme to revitalise its volunteer network to support people with mental health challenges, their families and carers throughout Kerry.

Advertisement

Anyone who has already expressed an interest in volunteering with Kerry Mental Health Association will be notified about the information event.

Kerry Mental Health Association is a volunteer-led, countywide non-profit organisation that aims to promote mental health and to actively support people with mental health challenges and their families and carers.

To volunteer with Kerry Mental Health Association, email [email protected] or following the registration link.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

First draw of season for salmon tags on Kerry’s Roughty river begins
Advertisement
Specialist demolition works progressing at Tralee Sports Complex
20% of expected monthly rainfall fell in one day at Valentia in January
Advertisement

Recommended

Allen in action this evening at Welsh Open
New Spring Time Community Cork Ecumenical Prayer Afternoon
Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes
Kerry duo named in Ireland squad
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus