Visitors disappointed as one-third of Ballybunion's cliff walk is blocked off

Access to a large section of Ballybunion's famous cliff walk, was closed off to the public just before the bank holiday weekend.

Steel girders embedded in concrete were erected around a large area of the walk at the back of the convent, rendering it inaccessible to walkers and tourists.

It's understood that the land on which the girders were erected, is privately owned - but the public has always had access to it, as part of the cliff walk.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Robert Beasley says one-third of the cliff walk is now blocked off, as another segment was closed in March on safety grounds.

He's appeal to Kerry County Council to resolve the matter as soon as possible, given how important the walk is, as both a tourist attraction and a local amenity:

A spokesman for Kerry County Council said the council would not be commenting, as the matter is sub judice.