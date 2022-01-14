Advertisement
Vigils taking place across the county for Ashling Murphy

Jan 14, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Vigils taking place across the county for Ashling Murphy
Vigils are taking place across the county for 23-year-old Ashling Murphy who was murdered in Offaly on Wednesday.

The Women's Council of Ireland has organised events where people can pay their respects to the talented musician and primary school teacher from Tullamore.

People have been asked to bring a candle to the vigils.

At 4pm, vigils will be held at Killarney racecourse, the Square Tralee and Abbeyfeale town park.

There will also be a vigils at 4pm at the marina in Dingle, Cromane Beach and at Library Place in Killorglin.

There will be a vigil at 4.25pm at Cracow Park on Valentia Island.

People will gather in solidarity at Ballydavid pier at 6.15pm.

Another vigil will take place in Fenit at 7 o'clock this evening.

There will be a vigil in Ballybunion tomorrow at Ladies' Beach at 12 noon and a walk will take place from Bridewell to the Old Pier in Tarbert on Sunday at 3.30pm.

