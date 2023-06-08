Views sought on plans to redevelop accident blackspot near Killarney

People are being asked to make their views known on a proposal to redevelop an accident blackspot near Killarney.

The plans are for Finnegan’s Cross in Kilcummin, the junction where the L3009 and L2033 meet, which has been the scene of several serious, some fatal, crashes.

The proposed works include changing the layout to a staggered junction, setting back private boundaries to improve visibility, and installing kerbs to encourage reduced speeds.

The plans for the Finnegan’s Cross safety improvement works can be viewed online at kerrycoco.ie or at council buildings in Killarney and Tralee up until June 28th.

Submissions and observations with respect to the proposed development dealing with proper planning and sustainable development in which the development would be situated, may be made in writing and clearly marked:

Part 8 – Safety Improvement Works on the L-3009/L-2033 Finnegan's Cross

To: Administrative Officer, Kerry County Council, Roads and Transportation Department, Room 115, Áras an Chontae, Rathass, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

They can also be made by email to: [email protected]

They must be received by 4.00 pm on Wednesday, 28th June 2023.