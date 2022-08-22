Viewers to be introduced to first cohort of Roses tonight in televised selections

The Sydney, New York, Louth and Wexford roses are among those who'll feature in the first installment of the 2022 Rose of Tralee.
Daithi O Se is returning to host the televised selections at the Kerry Sports Academy.
Tonight viewers will be introduced to the first cohort of roses with the remaining roses to appear on stage tomorrow night.
Mairéad Brennan, who is representing Sydney, the New York rose, Cathrena Collins, the Louth rose Emma Barry and Joy Quigley, who is representing Wexford are among those who’ll feature in tonight’s show.
Rachael Kane from Paddy Power bookmakers explains who the favourites are:
The festival began on Friday, with festival go-ers enjoying entertainment during the weekend.
Two parades took place in Tralee on Saturday and Sunday with big crowds turning up to greet the Roses.
Kerry Rose Édaein O'Connell describes the reception in Tralee:
The 2022 Rose of Tralee will be crowned tomorrow night bringing the festival to a close.
