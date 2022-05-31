Victim's family criticise gardaí for alleged inaction in Killarney assault probe

The family of a man who was attacked in Killarney in recent days has criticised gardaí for alleged delayed action and lack of communication.

Footage of the assaults, which happened on Saturday May 21st, was widely circulated on social media.

However, the family of one of the victims says gardaí first contacted the injured parties five days after the incident occurred.

Advertisement

Last Thursday, Radio Kerry reported on an assault which occurred on Chapel Place in Killarney five days previously.

Two videos which emerged from the assault showed the two men in their 20s being beaten on the ground by a group of youths.

Radio Kerry understands that the men had intervened to stop a fight that was breaking out.

Advertisement

Gardaí arrived on the scene but no arrests were made.

A family member says the two men, who sustained injuries in the attacks on Saturday, got separate taxis home, despite the presence of gardaí.

The source also alleges that gardaí made no contact with the men again until Thursday evening, after Radio Kerry first reported on the incident.

Advertisement

It was almost a week after the attack, on Friday evening, when detectives visited the two victims, according to the source.

A spokesperson for one of the families, who did not want to be named, said they are distraught after the assaults and devastated by the inaction of gardaí.

They say the two men who have been attacked are shaken and afraid to leave their homes.

Advertisement

In a statement, gardaí said they are aware of the footage circulating on social media, however are treating the matter as a disturbance, rather than an assault.

They say they’re continuing with their investigation and have asked that anyone with information contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160.