Advertisement
News

Vaping extremely damaging to teeth warns Kerry dentist

Jul 29, 2024 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Vaping extremely damaging to teeth warns Kerry dentist
Share this article

A Kerry dentist has warned the public that vaping is extremely damaging to their teeth.

Colm O'Loughlin of Bridge Place Dental in Tralee, says people are only starting to realise the effect that unknown chemicals, found in vapes, can have on their teeth.

He says, while the effects of smoking on dental health have long been recognised, vaping is a relatively new habit.

Advertisement

Only a small number of studies have been done into the effects of vaping, but dentists are already starting to see the damage:

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sinn Féin to select candidate to contest general election tonight
Advertisement
Gardaí appeal for information after items and cash valued at over €1,500 stolen from Tralee home
Gardaí appeal for information after items and cash valued at over €1,500 stolen from Tralee home
Advertisement

Recommended

Harrington starts title defence with victory
Kerry v Bohemians fixed for 4 on Sunday 18th August
Sugrue denies rumours of Williams move
Gardaí appeal for information after items and cash valued at over €1,500 stolen from Tralee home
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus