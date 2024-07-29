Vaping extremely damaging to teeth warns Kerry dentist

A Kerry dentist has warned the public that vaping is extremely damaging to their teeth.

Colm O'Loughlin of Bridge Place Dental in Tralee, says people are only starting to realise the effect that unknown chemicals, found in vapes, can have on their teeth.

He says, while the effects of smoking on dental health have long been recognised, vaping is a relatively new habit.

Only a small number of studies have been done into the effects of vaping, but dentists are already starting to see the damage: