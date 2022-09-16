Valentia Observatory was one degree warmer than average last month

Valentia Observatory was one degree warmer than the average August last month.

That’s according to figures from Met Éireann, which shows rainfall was down during the month.

Valentia Observatory in Cahersiveen recorded a mean temperature of 16.2 degrees last month; that’s one degree (0.9) warmer than the average August.

Advertisement

This is also above the average temperature last year at the South Kerry weather station of 15.7 degrees, according to figures from Met Éireann.

Valentia logged 213 hours of sunshine last month, and saw rainfall down to 60% of the long-term average for an August.

Over 68mm (68.6mm) of rain was recorded last month in South Kerry, down from an average 89mm during the same month in 2021.

Advertisement

There was a similar pattern for the whole summer, with rainfall at 88% of the long-term average for Valentia.

Temperatures for the summer at the South Kerry weather station were 0.5 degrees higher than usual, with a total of 452 hours sunshine logged.