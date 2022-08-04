Valentia Observatory records a sunnier than usual July

Valentia Observatory recorded 129 hours of sunshine during the month of July according to figures released by Met Eireann.

Nine weather stations across the country recorded their highest daily temperature ever during the month but the Kerry station was not among these.

Valentia Observatory recorded mean temperatures for the month that were .4 degrees higher than the long term average for the station.

The highest temperature for the month, 33 degrees, was recorded in the Phoenix Park.

Rainfall levels at the Valentia Observatory in July were just 58% of average levels for previous years.

