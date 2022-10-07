Advertisement
Valentia Observatory recorded highest sunshine nationally in September

Oct 7, 2022 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Valentia observatory recorded the highest sunshine nationally for the month of September.

According to Met Eireann, 133.9 hours were recorded at the South Kerry weather station throughout September.

A daily mean of 4.46 hours of sunshine per day.

The highest rainfall nationally for September was also recorded at Valentia.

175.8 mm of rain was logged for the month, which is 140% of its long-term average.

The lowest total rainfall was 75.9mm, recorded at Finner, Co.Donegal

The weather-monitoring station had nine days last month of rainfall of 10 millimetres or more, which falls under the classification of very wet days.

September’s highest gust nationally, was reported at Valentia Observatory, with 54 knots (100 km/h).

While the South Kerry weather station was 0.4 degrees higher than the average for the period.

 

 

