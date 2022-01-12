Valentia Observatory recorded highest rainfall nationally in December

Valentia Observatory recorded the highest rainfall nationally throughout December.

According to Met Éireann, 188.1mm on rain was logged at the South Kerry weather station during the month, 114% of its long-term average.

The lowest total rainfall was 76mm at Casement Aerodrome in Dublin.

Forty-six (46) hours of sunshine was recorded at Valentia Observatory, while it had the lowest number nationally of dull days, which is less than half an hour of sunshine.

Wind speeds reached storm force during Storm Barra on December 7th in Cahersiveen, as well as weather stations in Cork, Donegal, and Galway.