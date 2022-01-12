Advertisement
News

Valentia Observatory recorded highest rainfall nationally in December

Jan 12, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Valentia Observatory recorded highest rainfall nationally in December Valentia Observatory recorded highest rainfall nationally in December
Share this article

Valentia Observatory recorded the highest rainfall nationally throughout December.

According to Met Éireann, 188.1mm on rain was logged at the South Kerry weather station during the month, 114% of its long-term average.

The lowest total rainfall was 76mm at Casement Aerodrome in Dublin.

Advertisement

Forty-six (46) hours of sunshine was recorded at Valentia Observatory, while it had the lowest number nationally of dull days, which is less than half an hour of sunshine.

Wind speeds reached storm force during Storm Barra on December 7th in Cahersiveen, as well as weather stations in Cork, Donegal, and Galway.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus