Valentia Observatory made record books in August for most rain

Sep 5, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Pixabay
Valentia Observatory made the record books last month for the most rain.

According to Met Éireann statistics, it recorded the highest monthly rainfall at 177.2mm, 154% of its long-term average.

The South Kerry weather station also had the highest daily rainfall of 74mm on August 18th, that amount hasn’t been recorded there since 1986.

Valentia Observatory along with Shannon Airport had the highest number of dull days across all weather stations last month, at five; a dull day is one with less than half an hour of sunshine.

A total of 110 hours of sunshine were logged in Valentia Observatory during August.

 

