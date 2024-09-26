Valentia Island Ferry to sail this weekend

The Valentia Island Ferry will sail this weekend.

Repairs and improvement works at Renard Pier meant the ferry service's planned sailing were suspended this week.

In a Statement to Radio Kerry News, Kerry County Council says progress on works this week has ensured "ferry sailings can be accommodated on Saturday and Sunday".

Valentia Island Ferry company have stated sailings this Saturday, the 28th September between 7.30am and 8pm, and this Sunday, 29th between 9am and 8pm, are now confirmed.

The service will cease for the year after this Sunday.