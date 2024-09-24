Advertisement
News

Council says every effort being made to allow Valentia Ferry operate this weekend

Sep 24, 2024 13:22 By radiokerrynews
Council says every effort being made to allow Valentia Ferry operate this weekend
Share this article

Kerry County Council has responded to criticism of work which has led to Valentia Ferry not operating this week.

Repairs and improvement works taking place at Renard Pier means the ferry service suspended planned sailing.

Locals have claimed no prior notice was given regarding the closure and have aired criticism at the council.

Advertisement

It comes as a number of events are scheduled to take place along the South Kerry peninsula this weekend.

Kerry County Council says due to operational and project management reasons associated with the project at Renard Pier, the ferry will not be sailing in the coming days.

The timing of the works has been criticised by some residents and local businesses.

Advertisement

Several events are taking place in Valentia this weekend, including a triathlon; and a charity cycle from Kells to Valentia for the RNLI.

The council says every effort will be made to allow the ferry sail on Saturday and Sunday to facilitate the events, subject to the progression of the pier works.

Valentia Ferry has stated it's disappointed that the works were not delayed by a week to allow the company operate to its cessation date for the year, of September 29th.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, responding to criticism on slipway upgrades at Renard, Kerry County Council says this is essentially a separate project and is subject to planning approval and funding from the Department of the Marine.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Self-catering accommodation providers accuse government of leaving industry in limbo with delay in regulation
Advertisement
Kerry small businesses encouraged to enter 2025 National Small Business Awards
Two Ireland South MEPs support use of Páirc Uí Chaoimh as venue for Euro 2028
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry FC Cup Final to be played at Tolka Park
Kerry FC report clean bill of health ahead of Finn Harps clash
Mullins, Donnelly and Tector drafted into emerging Ireland squad
Self-catering accommodation providers accuse government of leaving industry in limbo with delay in regulation
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus