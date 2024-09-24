Council says every effort being made to allow Valentia Ferry operate this weekend

Kerry County Council has responded to criticism of work which has led to Valentia Ferry not operating this week.

Repairs and improvement works taking place at Renard Pier means the ferry service suspended planned sailing.

Locals have claimed no prior notice was given regarding the closure and have aired criticism at the council.

Advertisement

It comes as a number of events are scheduled to take place along the South Kerry peninsula this weekend.

Kerry County Council says due to operational and project management reasons associated with the project at Renard Pier, the ferry will not be sailing in the coming days.

The timing of the works has been criticised by some residents and local businesses.

Advertisement

Several events are taking place in Valentia this weekend, including a triathlon; and a charity cycle from Kells to Valentia for the RNLI.

The council says every effort will be made to allow the ferry sail on Saturday and Sunday to facilitate the events, subject to the progression of the pier works.

Valentia Ferry has stated it's disappointed that the works were not delayed by a week to allow the company operate to its cessation date for the year, of September 29th.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, responding to criticism on slipway upgrades at Renard, Kerry County Council says this is essentially a separate project and is subject to planning approval and funding from the Department of the Marine.