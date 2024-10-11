Advertisement
Valentia conference on sub-sea cable security continues

Oct 11, 2024 13:21 By radiokerrynews
Valentia conference on sub-sea cable security continues
A conference discussing the security of sub-sea cables continues in Valentia today.

Valentia Island was chosen as the location for the symposium as the first transatlantic cable was laid there more than 150 years ago.

Today, the world relies on sub-sea cables to enable commerce, communications and technology.

The EU Commission says Ireland needs to take action to ensure our sub-sea cables are secure, as they connect Europe with the US.

Leonard Hobbs is chairperson of the Valentia Transatlantic Cable Foundation which is hosting the event.

