Valentia Coast Guard are coordinating a multi-agency search operation for a man missing off the coast of Galway.

The operation resumed at first light this morning for the man who went into the water from a boat off Carna near Roundstone just before 6 o'clock yesterday evening.

Valentia have tasked rescue helicopters 115 and 118 and lifeboats from Clifton, the Aran Islands and Costello Bay with the search.