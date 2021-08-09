Vacant doctor posts across 9 departments in UHK

There are currently vacant doctor posts in nine departments in University Hospital Kerry.

The advertised posts, which are on the hospital’s website, also include seven consultant positions and nursing roles across six departments. There are vacant consultant posts across seven departments advertised, including roles in cardiology, infectious diseases and radiology.

Doctors are being sought in nine departments: general medicine, oncology, palliative care, surgery, emergency medicine, obstetrics/gynaecology, paediatrics, orthopaedics and anaesthesia. The hospital says the timeline for recruitment is ongoing.

There are also vacancies in nursing, with positions available in emergency, surgical and critical care. Staff shortages are currently affecting services in Bantry General Hospital; the hospital is currently closed to new admissions due to a shortage of consultants and its acute services unit is being restricted until at least September.

A protest was held in Bantry over the weekend to highlight the issue.

Last week, Independent TD for Cork South-West Michael Collins said restricted access at Bantry General Hospital will put additional pressure on UHK.