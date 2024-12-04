US travel publication ranks Kerry in top 3 places to travel in the world in 2025

A US travel guide with 10 million readers has listed Kerry in its top three places to travel in 2025.

Orlando based “Travel Lemming” published it’s top 50 best destinations and hidden gems in the world.

Advertisement

The annual list, which is a collaboration by travel writers, editors and experts, and encourages readers to reject AI travel planners, has ranked the Kingdom in third spot.

The publication describes Kerry as exceptionally stunning, with abundant history, rare flora and fauna; and the most scenic region in the country.

Kerry polled ahead of Tokyo Japan, Exmouth Australia, Florida USA, El Nido Philippines, Yoho National Park Canada, Ha Giang Vietnam, among others, in the guide.

Advertisement

Lombok in Indonesia was ranked as Travel Lemming’s top destination, followed by El Calafate in Argentina.

The full list can be seen here.