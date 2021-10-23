US company executives with Kerry links found guilty of fraud in New York

The founder, payroll administrator, and financial controller of a US construction company owned by a Kerry family have been found guilty of fraud in New York.

Navillus Contracting is one of New York's biggest construction companies and was founded more than 30 years ago by Donal, Leonard and Kevin O'Sullivan from Ballinskelligs.

Donal O'Sullivan, founder of Navillus Contracting, his sister Helen O'Sullivan who is payroll administrator, and the company's financial comptroller Padraig Naughton faced charges of wire fraud, mail fraud, embezzlement from employee benefit funds, submission of false remittance reports to union benefit funds and conspiracy to commit those crimes.

Following a three-week trial, the jury returned guilty verdicts against all three on all 11 counts.

The US Attorney's Office says the defendants could face up to 20 years in prison following their conviction.