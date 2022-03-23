Advertisement
Urgent appeal for women's clothing for Ukrainians arriving in Kerry

Mar 23, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
An urgent appeal’s been issued for certain items of women’s clothing for the Ukrainian families who’ve arrived in Kerry.

Leggings, jackets and runners are particularly in short supply for the women staying in Cahersiveen, according to Junior Locke from the St Vincent de Paul.

He’s appealed to the public to donate these items tomorrow, to either the Family Resource Centre or the Marina Information Office in Cahersiveen.

Donations of these specific items can also be made to any St Vincent de Paul outlet or shop in Kerry.

Mr Locke stressed that the leggings, jackets and shoes must be clean and in wearable condition.

 

