Urgent appeal for Kerry people to donate blood

People in Kerry are being urged to donate blood, as supplies as below recommended levels.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is holding clinics in Castleisland Community Centre this Wednesday and Thursday.

It’s appealing to new and existing donors to attend, to ensure there’s enough supply for those in need, including cancer patients, crash victims, and those undergoing surgery.

The clinic is by appointment only, so anyone attending needs to call 1800 222 111 to organise a time.

Operations Director of the Irish Blood Transfusion Service, Paul McKinney, says the current supply of blood is below what it needs to be.