Urgent appeal for Kerry blood donors as pre-amber alert issued

People in Kerry are being urged to donate blood, after a pre-amber alert was issued due to concerns over a shortage of supplies.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is holding clinics in Tralee this week.

They’re at the Brandon Hotel - today and tomorrow from 2.45 to 5pm and 6.45 to 9pm, and on Thursday from 12 to 2pm and 4 to 7pm.

The IBTS is appealing to regular donors with blood groups O negative, A negative, B negative, and A positive to donate; there’s currently just one day’s supply of O negative and B negative.

Among those blood donations are needed for are people undergoing surgery, cancer patients, and crash victims.