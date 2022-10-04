Advertisement
News

Urgent appeal for Kerry blood donors as pre-amber alert issued

Oct 4, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Urgent appeal for Kerry blood donors as pre-amber alert issued Urgent appeal for Kerry blood donors as pre-amber alert issued
Share this article

People in Kerry are being urged to donate blood, after a pre-amber alert was issued due to concerns over a shortage of supplies.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is holding clinics in Tralee this week.

They’re at the Brandon Hotel - today and tomorrow from 2.45 to 5pm and 6.45 to 9pm, and on Thursday from 12 to 2pm and 4 to 7pm.

Advertisement

The IBTS is appealing to regular donors with blood groups O negative, A negative, B negative, and A positive to donate; there’s currently just one day’s supply of O negative and B negative.

Among those blood donations are needed for are people undergoing surgery, cancer patients, and crash victims.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus