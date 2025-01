Upgrade works to make Beale Strand beach more accessible have now been substantially completed.

That's according to Kerry County Council's chief executive report.

The project included a new ramp to the beach, with a pedestrian handrail.

Advertisement

Asdee Community Development Association, in conjunction with Kerry County Council, applied for funding for the works under the CLÁR (Ceantair Laga Árd-Riachtanais) programme in 2022.