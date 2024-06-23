Upgrade of public toilets at Rossbeigh beach begins tomorrow

Works to upgrade the public toilets at Rossbeigh beach are to begin tomorrow.

A spokesperson for Glenbeigh Community Council Vera O'Sullivan says they "are delighted to see this work starting".

Rossbeigh-based councillor, Michael Cahill says the project is expected "to take four to six weeks” and that he will “continue to push for the extension of opening hours throughout the year”.

Advertisement

Portaloos will be in place for the duration of works.

Glenbeigh Community Council received almost 61-and-a-half thousand euro (€61,419) in grant support via Kerry County Council from the Community Recognition Fund for the refurbishment.