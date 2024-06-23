Advertisement
News

Upgrade of public toilets at Rossbeigh beach begins tomorrow

Jun 23, 2024 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Upgrade of public toilets at Rossbeigh beach begins tomorrow
Share this article

Works to upgrade the public toilets at Rossbeigh beach are to begin tomorrow.

A spokesperson for Glenbeigh Community Council Vera O'Sullivan says they "are delighted to see this work starting".

Rossbeigh-based councillor, Michael Cahill says the project is expected "to take four to six weeks” and that he will “continue to push for the extension of opening hours throughout the year”.

Advertisement

Portaloos will be in place for the duration of works.

Glenbeigh Community Council received almost 61-and-a-half thousand euro (€61,419) in grant support via Kerry County Council from the Community Recognition Fund for the refurbishment.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Construction begins on 713 new homes in Kerry so far this year
Advertisement
Growing speculation Kerry TD Norma Foley could be next Minister for Finance
Students from four Kerry schools recognised for their promotion of Irish language
Advertisement

Recommended

Pitch & Putt Review
Wiffen misses out on medal
Kerry to learn All-Ireland quarter-final opponents tomorrow
Kerry to face Meath in All-Ireland quarter-final
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus