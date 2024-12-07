Update: Over 19,000 homes and businesses without power in Kerry

More than 19,000 homes, businesses and farms in Kerry have been without electricity this morning as a result of Storm Darragh.
ESB estimates time that all power should be restored by is 5 o'clock this evening.
The worst affected areas as a result of Storm Darragh include:
Inch area: almost 5,000
Ballybunion: more than 2,300
Dingle: 803
Kilgarvan: 630
Smearla, near Finuge: 378
Meanwhile power has been restored in Tralee, Killflynn, the Milltown area, the Gurranebane and the greater Cahersiveen area and Coolcorcoran.
To report an outage, call ESB Networks on 1800 372 999.
For updates visit the ESB's Power Check app.