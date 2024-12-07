Advertisement
News

Update: Over 19,000 homes and businesses without power in Kerry

Dec 7, 2024 11:48 By radiokerrynews
Update: Over 19,000 homes and businesses without power in Kerry
More than 19,000 homes, businesses and farms in Kerry have been without electricity this morning as a result of Storm Darragh.

ESB estimates time that all power should be restored by is 5 o'clock this evening.

The worst affected areas as a result of Storm Darragh include:

Inch area: almost 5,000

Ballybunion: more than 2,300

Dingle: 803

Kilgarvan: 630

Smearla, near Finuge: 378

Meanwhile power has been restored in Tralee, Killflynn, the Milltown area, the Gurranebane and the greater Cahersiveen area and Coolcorcoran.

To report an outage, call ESB Networks on 1800 372 999.

For updates visit the ESB's Power Check app.

