Update on impact of Storm Eunice around Kerry - 9.30am

Kerry Airport says flights this morning are operating as normal.

All Bus Éireann services in Cork & Kerry will be suspended until 10am.

This applies to all routes operating into or out of the status red warning area.

Local Link Kerry services before 9am are also affected and it has asked intending passengers to ring the office after 9am when they can outline if there's any disruptions to futrher bus services.

It has advised the following services are cancelled this morning.

R28 Glencar to Killorglin

R30 Cromane to Killorglin

R31 Beaufort - Fossa - Killarney routes.

Businesses in several towns have advised of delayed opening times this morning as have banks and credit unions.

The Road Safety Authority has assured learner drivers they won't be charged if their tests are cancelled as a result of the storm.

Driving tests that were due to take place in Kerry have been cancelled due to the weather warnings.

The RSA says anyone in counties under a status orange alert can cancel their test today without charge, if they don't feel safe to travel.

They won't lose their fee and will be issued with another invite to book a test in the coming days.

There are reports of blocked roads in several areas including Farranfore to Firies while steel bollards have fallen between the Basin and Blennerville.

A tree is down by Phairc Chummin in Kilcummin.

The Coast road to Limerick is flooded and descrbed as dangerous with waves coming over sea wall at Glin

There is a tree down just out side Glenbeigh after the school bridge.

A tree is down at Burnham between Dingle and Ventry

Flooding is being reported at Prince's Quay and Godfrey Place in Tralee.

Travelling between Scartaglin and Ballydesmond at the straight before The Glens there is a telegraph pole hanging out over the road.

There are reports of a branch across the road at Brennan's Glen on the main Tralee Killarney road.

Trees are down at Swinemount in Firies and are blocking the road there.

Two telegraph poles are down and are across the read at Coad Cross, Castlecove.

Tree is partially blocking N72 Killorglin to Killarney road about 1km from Killorglin

An electricity pole is down on the High Road in Ceann Trá.

Electricity wires are down between Castlemaine and Firies.

A tree is down tree down between the 2 horse shoe bends - on the main Tralee to Castlemaine road.

There are reports of a tree down on the Killarney side of John Richard's Cross in Currow.

Near the 19th Green Guesthouse, Fossa - there is a tree down - one lane is blocked

A tree is blocking the Ross Road, Killarney, approaching Ross Castle carparks.

Kerry County Council crews are responding to many of these incidents and are also dealing with trees down on the Aghadoe Heights to Fossa Road, at Ahabeg in Lixnaw, and at Tiernaboul in Killarney.

Any incidents can be reported to the council on 066 71 83588.

National park and nature reserves are closed today including Killarney National Park, Killarney House and Gardens and Muckross House.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, the South South West Hospital Group and the National Ambulance Service have warned that there may be some disruption to HSE services across Cork and Kerry today.

No elective inpatient or outpatient appointments or procedures have been cancelled. However, they say no member of the public should travel during the red weather warning and staff will be expecting delays.