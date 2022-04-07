Advertisement
Up to fifty wild goats causing accidents on mid-Kerry road

Apr 7, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Up to fifty wild goats causing accidents on mid-Kerry road
Up to fifty wild goats are jumping out on a road in mid-Kerry and causing accidents.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor John Francis Flynn.

He brought a motion on the issue before the Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

Cllr John Francis Flynn is calling on Kerry County Council to contact the National Parks and Wildlife Services about large numbers of wild goats on the road between Caragh Bridge and Curraheen NS.

He says over the past six or seven weeks, he’s been contacted numerous times by people who’ve had near misses or damage caused after hitting these goats that are jumping onto the road out of the blue.

Cllr Flynn wants the NPWS to be asked to look at possibly moving the goats to another area or else to erect a fence along the busy road.

Meanwhile, Independent councillor Dan McCarthy called for a meeting to be organised with the Junior Agriculture Minister to discuss issues with deer, wild goats and burning around the county in a bid to identify solutions.

 

