Up to 100 councillors from across Ireland in Dingle for conference

Up to 100 councillors from around the country will gather in Dingle today for a conference.

The Association of Irish Local Government or AILG is a national body that represents and supports the role of elected councillors.

The next plenary meeting of the Association of Irish Local Government is being held today at the Dingle Skellig Hotel.

After local elections, each local authority nominates three elected members as delegates to the representative body for a five-year term.

CEO of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell and Kerry Cathaoirleach, Listowel councillor Jimmy Moloney will address delegates and welcome them to Dingle this morning.

It’s estimated close to 100 delegates will attend today’s meeting.

The plenary delegates are responsible for setting the strategy and policies of AILG, which are then implemented and delivered through an Officer Board and Executive Committee.

Kerry councillors Charlie Farrelly and Breandán Fitzgerald are two of the 12 AILG Executive Committee members for 2022.