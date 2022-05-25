Advertisement
News

Up to 100 councillors from across Ireland in Dingle for conference

May 25, 2022 08:05 By radiokerrynews
Up to 100 councillors from across Ireland in Dingle for conference Up to 100 councillors from across Ireland in Dingle for conference
Share this article

Up to 100 councillors from around the country will gather in Dingle today for a conference.

The Association of Irish Local Government or AILG is a national body that represents and supports the role of elected councillors.

The next plenary meeting of the Association of Irish Local Government is being held today at the Dingle Skellig Hotel.

Advertisement

After local elections, each local authority nominates three elected members as delegates to the representative body for a five-year term.

CEO of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell and Kerry Cathaoirleach, Listowel councillor Jimmy Moloney will address delegates and welcome them to Dingle this morning.

It’s estimated close to 100 delegates will attend today’s meeting.

Advertisement

The plenary delegates are responsible for setting the strategy and policies of AILG, which are then implemented and delivered through an Officer Board and Executive Committee.

Kerry councillors Charlie Farrelly and Breandán Fitzgerald are two of the 12 AILG Executive Committee members for 2022.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus