An unlicenced hackney was caught operating in West Kerry last night.

Members of the Kerry Roads Policing Unit stopped the vehicle in Dingle; they say it was being used for hire and reward.

They found the taxi hadn’t undergone an inspection by the National Transport Authority and was therefore was not licenced to operate as a hackney.

Gardaí say the driver is also under investigation for possibly having no insurance and they say prosecution will be considered by the NTA.