University Hospital Kerry allocated over €17 million for permanent oncology building

University Hospital Kerry has been allocated over €17 million funding for a long-awaited permanent oncology building.

This will be a state-of-the-art day facility, equipped with the latest medical advancements for those fighting cancer.

Currently oncology services at UHK are provided in a section of the Palliative Care Unit.

Advertisement

University Hospital Kerry management say this €17.27 million funding is a significant milestone in enhancing cancer care services in the region, creating an environment that promotes healing, comfort, and hope.

They add it’s an opportunity to expand services, improve treatment outcomes, and support the medical team in their tireless efforts.

Advertisement

Last year Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly confirmed around €10 million had been sanctioned for this permanent oncology building at UHK, but this funding has now been increased to over €17 million to reflect a rise in costs.

It’s expected this unit will include 10 treatment pods, two treatment rooms, a chemotherapy day unit, and associated staff accommodation.

It’s also to include a compounding unit to allow chemotherapy drugs to be batched on site, which is seen as a huge win for cancer patients, due to the extremely short shelf life of these medications.

Advertisement

Compounded medications are prescription-based personalised doses, where ingredients are mixed in the exact dose required by a specific patient.