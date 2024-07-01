The ongoing uncertainty caused by the ongoing Aer Lingus pay dispute is upsetting and distressing for passengers from Kerry.

That’s according to Aine O’Donoghue of the travel agents Torc Travel in Killarney.

Aer Lingus and the Irish Airline Pilots Association have begun talks with the Labour Court in a fresh effort to resolve the pay row.

Pilots have been engaged in an indefinite work-to-rule since last Wednesday, and held an 8 hour stoppage on Saturday.

She says the majority of flights are not being outright cancelled, but are being moved a day earlier or a day later.

Aine O’Donoghue says travel agents are doing their best, but the uncertainty is upsetting for passengers.