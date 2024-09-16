Advertisement
Unaccompanied Kerry learner driver caught speeding and driving uninsured

Sep 16, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
A learner driver, caught speeding by Gardaí in Kerry, was found to have no insurance.

Members of the Kerry Roads Policing Unit detected the vehicle travelling 135km per hour in a 100km zone on the N22 over the weekend.

The driver, who was a learner permit holder, was not accompanied; was not displaying L-plates; and had no insurance.

Gardaí say the vehicle was seized, while fixed charge notices and court summonses will be issued.

An Garda Síochána are urging motorists to slow down and drive safely.

