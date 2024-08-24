Ukrainians in Kerry Celebrate Independence Day

Ukrainians in Kerry are marking their annual Independence Day today.

Khrystyna Rudnytska, one of the many Ukrainians who now calls Kerry their home, spoke with Deirdre Walsh yesterday.

Khrystyna came to Ballyheigue in March 2022 following the Russian invasion.

After relocating to Ireland, she works full time remotely in Dublin in a consulting company as a climate and sustainability manager.

Her three children attend Bouleenshere national school in Ballyheigue.

She also rents her own home, and is very involved in volunteering in the local community.

Khrystna gives thanks to the local community and Ireland for their continued support to Ukrainians.