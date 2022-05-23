Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland thanks Kerry schools for taking in students

The Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland has thanked Kerry schools for taking in students who have fled her war-torn country.

Kerry Education and Training Board and Coláiste Na Sceilge welcomed a visit from Larysa Gerasko in South Kerry earlier today.

Over 550 Ukrainian children have been taken in by schools across the county since the Russian invasion began

Donning blue and yellow ribbons, Minister for Education Norma Foley and Coláiste na Sceilge principal Maurice Fitzgerald welcomed the Ukrainian Ambassador to the south Kerry school.

A ceremony in the school hall was held to show solidarity with the 36 Ukrainian students who have started there since the Russian invasion.

Larysa Gerasko was invited by the Kerry ETB to visit the school to see how displaced students are being accommodated.

In her address, she told representatives from Kerry County Council, the ETB, teachers and parents that Ukraine will win the war.

The Ambassador was presented with a blanket which depicted the Ukrainian colours and which was created on Valentia Island by 25 Irish women.

She said she is very grateful for the way in which the local authority and schools have helped Ukrainian families.

Kerry TD and Education Minister Norma Foley said the introduction of Ukrainian students to Kerry schools has enriched our communities.